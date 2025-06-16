Vital funds raised for girl (25) diagnosed with rare condition

Vital funds are being raised for a young Clondalkin girl diagnosed with a “life-changing” illness.

A GoFundMe page has so far raised over €50,000 for 25-year-old Sarah Tyrrell, who has recently been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare and serious condition where her bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells.

Sharon Jordan is a family friend who set up the GoFundMe page for the Tyrrell family in May, after Sarah’s diagnosis just 10 weeks ago.

She describes Sarah as a “bright and cheerful girl who loves GAA football, and spending time with her friends and family”.

“She’s incredibly brave, incredibly resilient. In one way, it’s been a long journey for them so far, but when you think about it, that was only 10 weeks ago,” she added.

A bone marrow transplant is the only form of treatment which, when successful, can cure aplastic anaemia, according to The Aplastic Anaemia Trust, with good rates of success in younger patients like Sarah.

Her younger brother James is a match and will be her bone marrow donor.

This “critical procedure” will need to be carried out in Sheffield, and involves a three-month hospital stay for Sarah in the UK.

“Medical treatment is covered by the HSE, but there are many other costs involved, including loss of earnings, travel and the cost of accommodation while caring for Sarah,” Sharon added.

A ‘Cappaghmore Cares’ fundraiser walk took place on Sunday, June 8, to raise awareness of the plight faced by Sarah and her family, who were very touched by the support they have received.

Sarah’s mother Sandra highlighted “the appropriateness of the canal as the venue for the walk”, especially given her involvement in the Cappaghmore estate residents association, “which aims to improve the canal and continue to protect it as the beautiful civic amenity it is”.

“As a family we spent years walking, running, cycling on the canal and so many people who don’t usually walk on it were astounded by its beauty on Sunday,” she said.

Sandra thanked the haematology teams in Temple Street and Crumlin CHI “where Sarah has received first class care, and the debt of gratitude we owe to the NHS and in particular the staff in

Sheffield children’s hospital who will look after Sarah and countless other children who need to leave home for treatment”.

“It’s relevant to stress the additional burden on families who have to up end their entire lives to travel abroad,” she added.

She also thanked everyone who has supported her daughter and her family through the last few weeks, including their neighbours in Cappaghmore, “the entire Clondalkin community, friends and family near and far and the staff of both Colaiste Bríde and Moyle Park College”, where Sarah and James attend school.