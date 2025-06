Government officials have not confirmed the purchase of Citywest Hotel for €100 million

“Our next step will be involving the Minister directly,” said Brian Moloney of Saggart Village Residents Association as the group called for clearer communication over the Government purchase of Citywest Hotel, reports Alessia Micalizzi.

The Association has urged public representatives to consult with residents following unconfirmed reports about Citywest Hotel being turned into a state-run, permanent IPAS centre.