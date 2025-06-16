Search
Concerns at ‘growing wave of anti-social behaviour’
Bus services could be withdrawn from Tallaght

Alessia MicalizziJune 16, 2025 10:21 am

Bus services in West Tallaght could soon face early evening withdrawals due to a “growing wave of anti-social behaviour,” said a member of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU).

At the Tallaght Transport Forum meeting held this week in Citywest, 31 cases of stones being thrown at busses from the area’s estates were reported, in the month of May alone.

