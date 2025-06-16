Search
Dublin Fire Brigade in the process of acquiring new site
The county is serviced by Tallaght Fire Station on Belgard Road

Ellen GoughJune 16, 2025 10:16 am

Dublin Fire Brigade are “in the process of acquiring” a site for a new fire station to cover West Dublin.

This proposed new fire station will “provide additional fire cover” to rapidly developing residential areas such as Lucan, Adamstown and Clonburris.

