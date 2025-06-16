Chef found with over €400k of cannabis at Dublin Airport
A chef caught with €400,000 of cannabis at Dublin Airport told gardai he was under pressure due to a drugs debt of €15,000, reports Eimar Dodd.
James Fuery (32), of Brookview Grove, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply on September 25, last. He has eight previous convictions at the District Court for road traffic, theft and public order offences.
