Man held over Annie’s murder released without charge

A man who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the murder of Annie McCarrick in 1993 was released today.

The man aged in his 60’s was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Dublin, while Gardaí commenced a search operation at a Clondalkin residence.

On the next day, Friday, June 13, the man was released without charge.

The current residents of that home are not connected in anyway with Annie McCarrick or her disappearance.

On Friday, March 26, 1993, Annie spoke to both her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

Annie’s last activity on Sunday, March 28, 1993, was confirmed by a receipt in groceries shopping bags in her apartment.

On that same day, her friends became concerned for her welfare as she wasn’t home on the Saturday, when she had made arrangements to have them over for dinner.

She had not turned up for work on Saturday or on the Sunday, and once the two flatmates came back on the Sunday evening, they saw and reported to the other friends her groceries bags unpacked.

Annie was reported missing at Irishtown Garda Station that evening on Sunday, March 28, 1993. This missing person report was confirmed by her mother Nancy when she arrived in Dublin on Tuesday, March 30, 1993.

The searches started on Thursday, June 12, remain ongoing and are being supported by a cadaver dog from an external agency.

Searches will continue over the weekend and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Elements of the house and garden in Clondalkin will be searched and subject of both technical and forensic examinations.

The operation is being led by an investigation team from the DMR South Central Division, Serious Crime Unit based at Irishtown Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer and with the assistance of the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The search is being carried out by the DMR South Central divisional search team supported by the Garda National Technical Bureau.

Gardai have and will continue to keep the family of Annie McCarrick fully updated in relation to this investigation.

An Garda Síochána appeal to anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant that they might believe it to be, to contact with the investigation team.

Gardaí also appeal to anyone that may have previously come forward but who felt that they could not provide Gardaí with all of the relevant information they had in relation to this matter, to please make contact with An Garda Síochána again.

With the passage of time they may now be in a position to speak further with the investigation team.

Any information will be welcomed by the investigation team, and will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The investigation team can be contacted at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600 or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.