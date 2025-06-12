Man (60s) arrested in connection to murder of Annie McCarrick

A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Annie McCarrick in March 1993

Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Annie McCarrick in March 1993 have this morning arrested a male on suspicion of her murder.

The man aged in his 60’s is detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Investigating Gardaí are today commencing a search operation at a residence in Clondalkin.

Gardai say that elements of the house and garden will be searched and subject of both technical and forensic examinations.

The current residents of this home are not connected in anyway with Annie McCarrick or her disappearance.

The arrest and search operation is being led by an investigation team from the DMR South Central Division, Serious Crime Unit based at Irishtown Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer and with the assistance of the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The search is being carried out by the DMR South Central divisional search team supported by the Garda National Technical Bureau.

This search operation has the support of other state and external expertise if required.

Gardai have and will continue to keep the family of Annie McCarrick fully updated in relation to this investigation. They have been fully appraised of today’s developments.

On Friday, March 26, 1993 Annie spoke to both her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

Annie made arrangements with friends inviting them to her apartment for dinner the following day – Saturday, March 27. Annie was excited and making plans for her mother Nancy’s impending visit to Ireland the coming week. Nancy was due to arrive on March 30, 1993.

On Sunday, March 28, 1993 friends of Annie McCarrick became concerned for her welfare. Annie was not at home on Saturday, March 27 when they called for dinner as invited. She had not turned up for work on Saturday, the 27th or on the morning of Sunday the 28th.

A friend called to her apartment on the evening of the 28th and spoke with Annie’s two flatmates. Groceries that had been purchased by Annie on the morning of Friday, the 26th March 1993 in Quinnsworth on Sandymount Road had been left unpacked in shopping bags.

A receipt in the shopping bags confirmed the date and time of purchase as: 26/03/1993 at 11:02am.

This is the last confirmed activity of Annie McCarrick.

Annie was reported missing by a friend at Irishtown Garda Station on the evening of Sunday, March 28, 1993. This missing person report was confirmed by her mother Nancy when she arrived in Dublin on Tuesday, the 30th of March, 1993.

An Garda Síochána appeal to anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant that they might believe it to be, to contact with the investigation team.

Gardaí also appeal to anyone that may have previously come forward but who felt that they could not provide Gardaí with all of the relevant information they had in relation to this matter, to please make contact with An Garda Síochána again.

With the passage of time they may now be in a position to speak further with the investigation team.

Any information will be welcomed by the investigation team, and will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The investigation team can be contacted at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600 or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.