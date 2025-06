A man who subjected two of his younger sisters to “horrific” and repeated sexual abuse in the 1970s has been jailed for four and a half years, reports Claire Henry and Isabel Hayes.

Bernard Brennan (67), formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin, but most recently residing in the United States, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of indecent assault in various locations within the State between 1972 and 1975. He has no previous convictions.