Search
Golden jubilee celebrations
Monsignor Dan O’Connor, Damian Burke, Colette MacMahon, Mary Mullarkey, Sandra Byrne, Áine Lalor, Maura Sweeney and Marina Dalton

Golden jubilee celebrations

Ellen GoughJune 12, 2025 11:07 am

A JUNIOR national school has kicked off celebrations for their 50th year.

Scoil Nano Nagle, a junior primary school in Bawnogue, Clondalkin, marked the start of their golden jubilee with a tree-planting ceremony on Thursday, May 29.

Read More


Concerns vape shops deliberately targeting teens

Clondalkin

There are concerns that vape shops in town and village centres that advertise sweets and energy drinks alongside vapes are deliberately “targeting”...

Enterprise project that helps young people dismantle negative beliefs

Clondalkin

Oreoluwa Alfred, a 5th year student from Colaiste Bride Clondalkin was awarded 3rd place with a prize from Workday at the Teen-Turn...

Planter boxes project amongst moves to boost pride of place

Clondalkin

Planter boxes have been installed in neighbourhoods around Clondalkin as part of community-enhancement projects in the area.The six communal planters were installed...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST