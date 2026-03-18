‘Fabulous buzz’ at Alice in Pantoland

“IT REALLY was {an eventful week},” beams Eileen Foley, chairperson of the Inchicore Variety Group (IVG), who performed their pantomime ‘Alice in Pantoland’ in Aras Mhuire Hall from February 18 to 22.

Many primary schools were on midterm that week, making it convenient for families to attend evening shows, and the appeal of the performances was added to by the “fabulous buzz” around Inchicore that week.

Eileen goes on to rave about the success of the performances, with a high level of professionalism and excitement shown by the cast and crew during show week. She estimates an impressive figure of over 1000 people attended the five performances.

This panto came after a highly successful 2025 for IVG, having produced ‘Rapunzel – A Hairy Tale’ in February of last year, which was produced by Terry Martin, a long-time member of the group who also starred in ‘Alice in Pantoland’ as Dame Babs.

If that was not enough, the group also produced their annual summer show, ‘Feel the Beat’, in July of this year.

As stated in The Echo’s previous interview with IVG, the group will take a couple of weeks off before they begin rehearsing their new summer show, expected to be performed in July 2026.

For the panto’s success, Eileen would like to thank director Tony Coloe, a former IVG member who has also directed the Drimnagh Panto group and has run his own stage and drama groups for many years at this stage.

She also extends her gratitude towards choreographer Emma Powderly and musical director Clare Ivory, and all IVG parents who worked tirelessly throughout the show week.

Eileen and IVG secretary Colette Ashley collaborated and were also key figures in the production process for this show.

Congratulations to all involved on a successful production.