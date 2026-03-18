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Kevin was ‘clearly very popular and well regarded’
Kevin Sheedy

Kevin was ‘clearly very popular and well regarded’

Echo StaffMarch 18, 2026 8:54 am

A motorist involved in a fatal collision in Tallaght three years ago, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian, died shortly after the DPP had decided she was to be charged with dangerous driving causing death, an inquest has heard, writes Seán McCárthaigh.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court also heard that the victim of the crash was planning to start a new life in London at the time.

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