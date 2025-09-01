Search
Family concerned for the welfare of missing Daniel (63)
Daniel Wilson (63) has been reported missing from Tallaght since Sunday, August 31. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Family concerned for the welfare of missing Daniel (63)

Echo StaffSeptember 1, 2025 12:58 pm

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the whereabouts of Daniel Wilson (63), who was reported missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Sunday, August 31.

Daniel is described as being 6 feet tall, of slim build with brown shaved hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Daniel was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is urged to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

