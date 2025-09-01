Gardai seek help in finding missing Tanya (38)

Tanya Keogh (38) has been reported missing from Tallaght since Monday, September 1. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Tanya Keogh (38) who was reported missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Monday, September 1.

Tanya was last seen in the Tallaght area on Sunday 31st August 2025 at approximately 3pm.

Tanya is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height, with long black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Tanya was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Tanya’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Tanya’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.