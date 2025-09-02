Open day for plots attracts new interest in cultivation

“We’re aiming at having 100 per cent of the allotments allocated and worked,” said the South Dublin Allotments Association after the success of the Friarstown plots Open Day.

Between 130 and 150 people from the local community attended the event on Saturday, August 16, and found out more about taking on a plot and being a grower.

The Public Realm section in South Dublin County Council, who organised the event in conjunction with SDAA, ran the produce competition which saw 18 growers being awarded for the care they put into working their plots.

From the “visual appeal” and “neatness” of the plot layout to the variety of vegetables grown and the “pollinator” support, many were the features taken into consideration when awarding the prizes.

Deputy Mayor Alan Edge awarded them one by one, and winners were “wowed by the attention to detail” showed by the judging committee, said Pat O’Rourke from the SDAA.

The association were happy to see increased interest in the plots and figured about 40 new plots are in the process of being allocated.

Their aim as they keep trying to tackle the abandonment and vacancy of allotments is to see “100 per cent occupancy” between now and next year, with all the plots allocated being actively worked.

“We know it’s not going to happen overnight, but we learned to be patient,” said Pat.

“We noticed a much better communal attitude to the plots lately and we were delighted to see so many people attending the Open Day,” he added.

Pat thanked the local sponsors who made the event possible including Bohernabreena Providers, Cathal Grimes, Fruit Hill Farm, Guest Hardware, Landscape Depot, Mount Venus Nursery, Quickcrop and Seeds Ireland.

The SDAA also welcomed the Council staff being so “environmentally conscious” and acknowledged that the situation has improved compared to last year’s levels of vacancy and abandonment among the Friarstown plots.

A huge step forward to encourage new growers to come in has been the launch of a “communal plot,” Plot 109B, which is open to those who are on the waiting list for a plot and still haven’t gotten one, or to all those who want to start off but feel they don’t have enough experience for a whole plot.

“It’s right beside the parking and is made up of 6 to 8 beds that can be shared. It’s a way to start and to see how it works without taking the full commitment of a 150m space.”

Pat previously said that people should take on a plot only “if they have at least three to five hours a week to work on it” to avoid abandoning them, as overgrown weed can also affect the adjacent cultivations.

Applicants who wish to register for an allotment must complete a SDCC application form, to be requested by calling 01-4149000 or downloaded from HERE..