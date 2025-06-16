Search
Kieran McDonagh has been reported missing from Tallaght since Sunday, June 15. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Family concerned for the welfare of missing Kieran (36)

William O ConnorJune 16, 2025 5:20 pm

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 36-year-old Kieran McDonagh, who has been reported missing from the Tallaght area since Sunday, June 15.

Kieran was last seen in Tallaght around 5pm that day.

He is described as being approximately 5’11” tall, with a slim build, short grey hair and blue eyes.

He may be travelling in a silver Ford Transit Bus bearing 04 LK registration plates.

Both Gardaí and Kieran’s family are concerned for his welfare and are eager to ensure his safe return.

Anyone with information on Kieran’s whereabouts is urged to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Your assistance could make a vital difference.

