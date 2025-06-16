Paul Murphy TD released by Egyptian authorities

Tallaght TD Paul Murphy has been released by Egyptian authorities after trying to take part in a peace march for Gaza.

The People Before Profit TD was among a number of Irish people who were detained and had their passports and phones confiscated while travelling through Egypt on the way to Gaza on Friday, June 13.

He flew to Cairo last Thursday to take part in a Global March to Gaza with thousands of delegates from countries around the world, including up to 50 other Irish citizens.

However, on Friday afternoon Deputy Murphy was taken off a bus he was travelling on with other activists and detained by Egyptian authorities.

In a message shared on social media on Saturday morning, he said that he and others had been released late on Friday night at Cairo Airport.

“Police still have our phones,” he continued. “We are back in Cairo and meeting shortly to decide next steps. We’re focused on Israel’s genocide and starvation of Gaza. Thanks for your support. Free Palestine.”

In a further video update, Deputy Murphy said that “thankfully” all Irish participants in the march had now been released.

“That’s not the case for everybody, some of the thousands of others were subject to significant violence by the police, I witnessed some of it myself, and some people are still detained,” he added.

Jess Spear, PBP councillor for Tallaght-Central and Deputy Murphy’s partner, said it was “a relief to hear that Paul and the others in his group have been released and are ok.”

“However, they still want to reach Rafah to try and get humanitarian aid into Gaza. That has been the sole purpose of being in Egypt.

“Paul has appealed to Tánaiste Simon Harris to put pressure on the Egyptian authorities to let the marchers reach Rafah. The situation of the people of Gaza worsens by the day as they suffer starvation imposed by Israel.

‘We need to get humanitarian aid to them as quickly as possible”.

Minister Harris confirmed in a statement on Saturday that he has spoken directly to Deputy Murphy” to confirm he and other Irish people have been released from detention, had their passports returned and were receiving consular assistance”.

“The wellbeing and safety of all Irish citizens abroad is always of concern to me and to my department,” the Foreign Affairs minister continued.

“I am aware some Irish citizens have not had their phones returned by the authorities and I have asked our embassy to pursue this.”

According to his original travel plan, Deputy Murphy is due to fly back from Cairo this Tuesday, June 17.