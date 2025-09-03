Search
Family concerned for the welfare of missing Matthew (48)
Matthew Melaugh has been reported missing from Clondalkin since Wednesday, September 3. Photo by An Garda Siochana

James ReynoldsSeptember 3, 2025 9:14 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 48 year-old Matthew Melaugh, who is reported missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22, since Wednesday, September 3,

Matthew was last seen at approximately 5am.

Matthew is described as being approximately 5’9 in height with a stocky build, grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Matthew was wearing a grey Under Armour top, construction trousers and sneakers.

Matthew is believed to frequent the Liffey Valley area of Dublin City; North Co. Dublin, and Lifford, Co. Donegal. He is also known to travel in the areas of the M1 and M11 motorways.

Matthew is believed to have access to a 10D13-Reg purple Opal Corsa car.

Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

