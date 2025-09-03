Gardai seek help in finding missing Vivienne (42)

Vivienne Kellett (42) who was reported missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Tuesday, September 2. Image: Garda Síochána

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Vivienne Kellett (42) who was reported missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Tuesday, September 2.

Vivienne is described as being 5 feet 7 inches in height, of slim build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

It is not known what Vivienne was wearing when she was last seen.

It’s believed that Vivienne travelled to the Dun Laoghaire area in Co. Dublin.

Gardaí and Vivienne’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Vivienne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.