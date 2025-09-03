Peamount continue winning streak with win over Rovers

PEAMOUNT United have continued their excellent form as of late with a fantastic derby win over local rivals Shamrock Rovers this past Saturday running out 1-0 victors in Tallaght Stadium.

Now after winning their last three games against Bohemians, Cork and Shamrock Rovers Peamount are looking like a dangerous side with the results finally going their way after a string of solid performances but nothing to show for them.

Keeper Amanda Budden was immediately called into action in the 7th minute as she denied Emily Corbett with an excellent save after the Rovers striker found herself in through on goal.

Peamount would respond at the other end only a few minutes later, Becky Watkins delivering an excellent ball across the box with Ellen Dolan’s scuffed attempt almost finding its way into the back of the net, over the head of Rovers keeper Summer Lawless before bouncing off of the crossbar.

Dolan would avenge the miss about ten minutes later, after winning the ball from Melissa O’Kane in midfield Dolan delivered a fantastic looping shot from well outside the box which completely bypassed Summer Lawless and found its way into the top left corner of the goal.

The deadlock had been broken and now Peamount had a lead to defend.

Often considered to be one of the most defensively sound teams in the division Peamount had plenty on their hands to deal with as Rovers came forward looking for a goal. Ella Kelly threatened on several occasions but the Peamount defense and Amanda Budden were able to nullify any threats.

They would go close to adding a second to their tally in the 63rd minute as Ellen Dolan’s curling effort was inches from finding the back of the net.

Amanda Budden was called back into action in the 86th minute producing a fantastic save to slow down a thumping shot from Emily Corbett, Lauryn O’Callaghan played a huge role in preventing the effort from crossing the line after, producing a goal line clearance right at the death of the game.

Peamount would hold out for the remainder of the match securing all three points.

The win puts Peamount now on level with Bohemians and only four points behind Shamrock Rovers, a few weeks ago seemingly beyond touching distance of the rest of the table, Peamount now have a real springboard to use and can start climbing the places.