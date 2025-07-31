Search
Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Eoghan (13)
Eoghan O’Reilly is missing from his home in Tallaght since Tuesday morning (Image: An Garda Siochana)

Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Eoghan (13)

Echo StaffJuly 31, 2025 9:08 am

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Eoghan O’Reilly who is reported missing from Springfield in Tallaght since Tuesday evening, July, 29.

Eoghan was last seen in Springfield in Tallaght at approximately 6pm.

Eoghan is described as being approximately 5″ 3′ in height with a slim build.

He has brown hair and green eyes.

It is unknown what Eoghan was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí and Eoghan’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Eoghan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More


Emergency services attend to fire at McGregor’s Black Forge Pub

Latest

Investigations are ongoing following a fire at a pub owned by Conor McGregor on the Drimnagh Road in the early hours of...

Kirsty’s family are ‘broken and disappointed’

Latest

A man was sentenced to 15 years for the murder of his South Dublin girlfriend, while the family said they are “broken...

This weeks front pages – July 31, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST