Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Eoghan (13)

Eoghan O’Reilly is missing from his home in Tallaght since Tuesday morning (Image: An Garda Siochana)

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Eoghan O’Reilly who is reported missing from Springfield in Tallaght since Tuesday evening, July, 29.

Eoghan was last seen in Springfield in Tallaght at approximately 6pm.

Eoghan is described as being approximately 5″ 3′ in height with a slim build.

He has brown hair and green eyes.

It is unknown what Eoghan was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí and Eoghan’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Eoghan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.