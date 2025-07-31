Search
This weeks front pages – July 31, 2025

Echo StaffJuly 31, 2025 8:59 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Bursary scheme supports local athletes with awards of €65k

News

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) hosted a unique event for Local Authorities this week to celebrate the recipients of its Emerging Talent...

Ten schools seek Safe School Zone works to protect pupils

Lucan

Ten schools across south Dublin have applied for Safe School Zone works to make getting to school safer for pupils. Five of...

Carefully consider problems with pets!

News

The Irish Blue Cross is urging potential dog owners to carefully consider the time and financial commitment before getting a pet, as...
