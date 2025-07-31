This weeks front pages – July 31, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
Bursary scheme supports local athletes with awards of €65kNews
South Dublin County Council (SDCC) hosted a unique event for Local Authorities this week to celebrate the recipients of its Emerging Talent...
Ten schools seek Safe School Zone works to protect pupilsLucan
Ten schools across south Dublin have applied for Safe School Zone works to make getting to school safer for pupils. Five of...
Carefully consider problems with pets!News
The Irish Blue Cross is urging potential dog owners to carefully consider the time and financial commitment before getting a pet, as...
AUTHOREcho Staff
