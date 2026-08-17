Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Eoghan (14)

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Eoghan O’Reilly who is reported missing from Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 since the evening of Wednesday 12th August, 2026.

Eoghan is described as being approximately 5 feet 4 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Eoghan was wearing grey shorts, a black t-shirt and black runners.

Gardaí and Eoghan’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Eoghan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.