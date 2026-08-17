Search
Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Eoghan (14)
Missing: Eoghan O’Reilly (14)

Family concerned for wellbeing of missing teenager Eoghan (14)

Echo StaffAugust 17, 2026 4:35 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Eoghan O’Reilly who is reported missing from Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 since the evening of Wednesday 12th August, 2026.

Eoghan is described as being approximately 5 feet 4 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Eoghan was wearing grey shorts, a black t-shirt and black runners.

Gardaí and Eoghan’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Eoghan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More


SDCC invites locals to August 17 consultation on new Palmerstown play spaces

News

South Dublin County Council is inviting locals to a community consultation happening on August 17 on proposals for new play spaces in...

Transport bodies raise safety concerns over planned digital advertising sites

Tallaght

SUBMISSIONS from the NTA, TII and the RSA raised concerns with the planned outdoor advertising set for sites in Tallaght, Clondalkin and...

St Anne’s GAA club submits planning permission for LED floodlighting again

Property

AN APPLICATION has been submitted by St Anne’s GAA for the installation of a new LED floodlighting system at their pitch in...

Council invites public to submit suggestions for new speed limits

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council (SDCC) is accepting submissions from members of the public within the administrative area regarding the alteration of speed...

Drugs usage demand increases across east of country

News

TALLAGHT’S Drug and Alcohol Task Force has seen an increase of almost 20 per cent in demand for their services after a...

Entegro acquires Acel Energy and has plans to increase workforce

Business

AN ENGINEERING group with offices in Baldonnell has announced the acquisition of a renewable energy company with plans to form a new...

Fifteen appropriate sites identified in car parks, libraries, and leisure facilities to deliver fast-charging opportunities for cars

News

South Dublin County Council has outlined its efforts to deliver fast charging facilities for electric vehicles across the county, with 15 appropriate...

CRH revenues for the period of April to June rose by 6 per cent to $10.8 billion

Business

RATHFARNHAM-BASED CRH has seen an increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2026, with a growth of six per cent on...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST