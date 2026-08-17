SDCC invites locals to August 17 consultation on new Palmerstown play spaces

South Dublin County Council is inviting locals to a community consultation happening on August 17 on proposals for new play spaces in Palmerstown.

The consultation will take place in County Hall, Tallaght between 5pm and 7pm, giving residents an opportunity to find out more about the proposals.

Attendees will also get the chance to learn about the next steps and share their views before the projects move into the formal part 8 process.

Consultations such as this give residents the opportunity to share their thoughts and help shape these proposals before they move to the next stage.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme