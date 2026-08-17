Not So Christian Brothers Podcast with Colm Hayes and Justin Caffrey

An irreverent, hard hitting and often funny conversation between brothers. Full video podcast across Spotify, YouTube and all major platforms. This weekly show is aiming to be the leading voice in male Podcasting in Ireland.

WHAT IS THIS SHOW?

What’s the concept?

Not So Christian Brothers explores what it means to be a man in 2026 — marriage, fatherhood, grief, emotional literacy, faith, doubt, and the conversations men avoid. The title is intentionally provocative: men who grew up within traditional structures but are willing to question, evolve, and think independently.

What’s the tone and style?

Humorous, honest, reflective, and grounded in lived experience. It could be therapy and it’s free. A full video podcast produced with cinematic quality at High Tide Studios — this is a visually led podcast backed up with social clips and 2 shows weekly.

What makes it fresh, distinctive, and necessary now?

A Gen X entrepreneur and a Baby Boomer broadcaster bring two very different perspectives of life. The show has hit a sweet spot between woman wanting to know what men think and men needing to hear these conversations.

One of Ireland’s most recognizable broadcast voices. Over four decades at FM104, RTE, and currently co-hosting the flagship morning show on Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio with Lucy Kennedy.

Father. Baby Boomer perspective. Brings warmth, storytelling, cultural memory, and hard-won wisdom.

11,500 Instagram followers | 20,000 X followers | 3,500 TikTok followers

Founded, scaled, and exited five companies across financial services and private equity. MD, CEO, and strategic lead in complex multi-jurisdictional environments. Private equity investor in fintech businesses worldwide.

Today, coaches and advises some of the most influential leaders in global finance, banking, and professional services. Currently at MIT’s AI Strategy & Leadership program.

50,000 YouTube subscribers | 7,600 Instagram followers

From a base of low hundreds of audio downloads per month, the show has scaled to more than 50,000 monthly impressions across YouTube, Spotify and Acast combined — and is still climbing.

YouTube — predominantly male (88.2%), with the heaviest concentration in the 25-44 bracket (65.3% combined). The video format pulls a younger, mobile-first audience: 58% of watch time happens on mobile, with another 24% on connected TV.

Spotify — predominantly female (76.6%), older skew with 45-59 the dominant bracket (38.6%) and a meaningful 60+ tail (27.4%). These are loyal, focused audio listeners — Spotify consumption hours are 4,911 across just 20,782 plays, implying long-form completion.

Combined social reach

Beyond the show feed, the hosts bring substantial personal audiences that sponsor integrations can be amplified across.

Host / Channel Platform Followers

Justin Caffrey YouTube 50,000

Justin Caffrey Instagram 7,600

Colm Hayes X (Twitter) 20,000

Colm Hayes Instagram 11,400

Colm Hayes TikTok 3,500

Not So Christian Brothers Instagram 8,000

Combined social reach – Across host & show channels~109,000+

The audience is predominantly women aged 35-60+ on audio and predominantly men 25-44 on video —engaged, curious and drawn to honest conversations about modern life. A powerful advertiser demographic: high purchasing power, household decision-makers, and deeply loyal listeners across 10+ countries.