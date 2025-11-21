Fanagans awarded Best Family Owned and Managed Business

SIXTH generation undertaker firm Fanagans have been providing their services for over 200 years, and recently won ‘Best Family Owned and Managed Business’ at the South Dublin County Business Awards 2025.

“Winning this award is very special for our family,” said Robert Fanagan, Director.

“Fanagans has always been about people – the families we serve, the colleagues who work alongside us, and the communities that have supported us through the generations. To see that commitment recognised means a great deal to all of us.”

With 13 locations across Dublin, including in Tallaght, Rathfarnham, and Kimmage, Fanagans is proud to serve local communities with dignity and respect.

More than 100 dedicated staff work together to ensure every family receives the highest standard of personal care and support at life’s most difficult times.

The business continues to grow from strength to strength and currently accounts for 25% of all funerals in Dublin.

Fanagans plans to expand further, with two South Dublin premises set to open in the next 12 months.

Bryan Murphy, who joined Fanagans in 2017 and became the Chief Executive Officer in 2022, is the first person outside the Fanagan family to lead the company.

With a background in logistics at the U.S. Embassy, Bryan brings fresh insight and strong leadership to ensure the company continues to evolve while maintaining its long-held values.

The Fanagan family remains deeply involved in the business. Current family members include Directors and former MD’s Jody Fanagan and David A Fanagan, Robert Fanagan, David J Fanagan (Funeral Arranger and Branch Manager) and Suzanne Fanagan (Senior Accounts Manager).

Nollaig Ryan, Manager of Fanagans Tallaght, joined the company in 2015 and became Manager in 2019 following the passing of original Manager Andrew O’Donnell. Funeral Arranger Olivia Luc joined in 2020.

Both have been nominated for Tallaght Person of the Year in 2023, 2024 and again this year – a reflection of their community spirit and care for local families.

Since opening its Tallaght Funeral Home in 1988, Fanagans have remained deeply connected to the area and proudly supports local sports clubs including St Mark’s Camogie & Ladies Football, St Kevin’s Killian’s GAA Club, St Anne’ s GAA club and Thomas Davis Ladies Senior Football.

Fanagans also sponsored the installation of a water harvester by Tallaght Community Council for Tallaght Village, and continue to support the Tallaght Tidy Towns weekly clean ups.

Fanagans Rathfarnham branch opened in Willbrook in 2018 on the former site of the Tuning Fork Pub, a landmark fondly remembered by many locals.

Managed by Tommy D’Arcy, who lives locally in Knocklyon and is a member and past president of Terenure College RFC, Tommy and funeral arranger Pat Canny provide caring and professional support to families in the Rathfarnham community.

The funeral home offers a bright, spacious, and welcoming environment. At its heart is a Tranquillity Garden, where families can pause and reflect in peaceful surroundings.

Fanagans Kimmage opened in 1974 and has been managed by James Nolan since 2022.

Supported by Funeral Arrangers Mairead Drakeford and Shauna Sheridan, along with Reposing Host Suzanne Doyle, the team is proud to support the Kingfisher Project in Harold’s Cross – a community initiative that promotes biodiversity.

As one of Dublin’s longest-serving funeral directors having been founded in 1817, Fanagans has witnessed many changes in the industry over the years.

The majority of funerals now have a personalised order of service booklet printed.

Still in Dublin today, Fanagans estimate 8 out of 10 funerals take place in a church – a consistent figure, year-to-year.

There is a growing trend towards eco-friendly funeral services. Practices such as green burials using sustainable materials, such as willow, are becoming a more popular choice. Biodegradable caskets for ashes are available.

All Fanagans funeral homes are furnished to a high standard and can accommodate both large gatherings and smaller, more intimate services.

Each has webcam facilities for family and friends who cannot attend in person, and audio-visual systems so music, photos, or video tributes can be shared during the service.

Fanagans believes families should have choice in every aspect of arranging a funeral and have a range of different funeral options available.

They also offer Advance Funeral Planning, allowing people to express their wishes in advance and reduce anxiety and financial worry for loved ones.

