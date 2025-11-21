15 years of learning helped Marta grow her studio practice

“I’VE always found it hard to put my thoughts into words, so I speak through my work,” remarks Marta Ozog, founder of Ballyfermot-based Marta Ozog Ceramics.

Her company is proudly bringing the ‘Written in Porcelain’ collection to ‘Gifted’, the contemporary craft and design fair at the RDS this December.

Originally from Poland, Marta came to Ireland over 18 years ago. Her foundation lies in ceramics, graduating from a secondary art school in Poland and later completing the DCCoI Ceramics Skills and Design Course in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, in 2016.

She grew up in a creative family where music, making, and mending were part of daily life; her mother is a seamstress, and her father is a mechanic and church organist.

“This hands-on, attentive way of working shaped how I approach clay today,” remarks Marta.

After her training, she became a production potter at Arran Street East in Dublin, later progressing to Head Potter.

That experience taught her the rhythm of production and the value of consistency and care.

Her current collection reflects 15 years of learning and making in Poland and Ireland, shaped by generous teachers and communities who encouraged her to grow her studio practice.

This year, she is highlighting her porcelain mugs, which she calls “Gifts of Connection.” They are designed to bring a few quiet minutes of pause to someone’s day, a moment to slow down and be present.

When gifted, they carry the same intention, a small gesture of care and meaning shared between people.

When asked what her favourite stage of making pottery is, Marta replied that, while she enjoys every aspect, her favourite moment is opening the kiln and seeing the finished pieces.

A challenge for her is that porcelain is a delicate material that can be unpredictable in the kiln, so achieving the right forms, textures, and finishes requires patience and attention.

Developing her own visual language – slip-trailing, subtle Braille-inspired textures, and gentle shapes – has involved a “lot of experimentation”. Occasionally the results do not match her vision, and learning to embrace those “mistakes” has been essential to growing as a maker.

Preparation for the ‘Gifted’ fair, Marta’s first major exhibition, began with designing and carefully managing the production of the collection.

Then came the practical side: photography, stand layout, and planning a display that reflects the calm, tactile qualities of the collection.

After ‘Gifted’, Marta will take part in two more Christmas markets, ‘Throwing Shapes’ on December 13 and the Irish Pop-Up Collective in Dun Laoghaire on December 14.

She is also excited to be joining the team of teachers at ‘Throwing Shapes Studio’, leading beginner pottery classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Next year, Marta hopes to develop a new line aimed at exhibitions while continuing to grow her online presence.

In the meantime, she will be launching a website on November 6 to reach more people.

Marta would like to thank her family for their long-standing encouragement, her “incredible” friends for their support, and all her mentors.

She is “especially grateful” to her customers, as “their kind words and feedback have given me the confidence to take part in such a major fair like ‘Gifted’.”

Marta concludes by stating that she is “really looking forward” to meeting people face-to-face, sharing the stories behind her pieces, and being part of this “vibrant” creative community.

Her ‘Written in Porcelain’ collection will be available to view at the ‘Gifted’ fair in the RDS from December 3 to 5 from 10am to 9pm, and then on December 6 and 7 from 10am to 6pm.

