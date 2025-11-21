First solo debut ‘Freakquency’ for panto star Aidxn G

TALLAGHT panto star turns pop star as Aidxn G steps into the spotlight with his official solo debut, ‘Freakquency’, which was released Friday, November 7.

This is a fearless pop anthem dedicated to everyone who refuses to dim their “shine”.

Aidxn G (pronounced Aidan G) is not here to simply release music; he is here to put on a spectacle.

Blending electrifying pop hooks with theatrical flair, he invites listeners into a world where bold beats meet raw storytelling.

The Echo had a conversation with Aidan this week about the release of ‘Freakquency’ on streaming platforms on November 7.

What inspired you to make the transition from starring in pantos to making pop music?

Being a panto alumnus is in my blood. I’ve been circulating onstage in panto across Dublin for over 10 years, and it was only the director of the returning production of the civic, Rob Murphy, who had suggested ‘a break this early on is a blessing’, so I took it.

Although it is allowing me to focus on other projects, panto is tough: you are doing 2 shows twice a day almost 60 times throughout December to January, excluding intense rehearsals.

I wish performers in this realm of performing were respected more during this time; you are with your cast more than your family.

The Civic team has always been so accommodating, not only as a beautiful theatre space in Tallaght for Irish talent, but also accommodating to all staff and actors’ needs.

Doing Christmas shows you are a part of making other people’s Christmas traditions; people need to remember there are real humans with real lives underneath all the glam, the lashes and the costume.

I released my first ever written song in 2020 during the forbidden c-word (covid), and it soared on tiktok, reaching over 20,000 streams, fast forward my second release in 2024 ‘Closer” that didn’t do so well, and it knocked me.

I guess a learning curve was not to leave such a big gap in the momentum, if I want to be this worldwide sensational pop star, I am going to have to give it my full attention and do whatever it takes to make my own dreams come true.

What artists have influenced your style of music?

Since 2011 I have been the biggest fan of the girlband “Little Mix”.

I followed their every move on the X factor without fail, sitting with my few jellies and Pringles, watching them achieve their dreams, only being hopeful one day it would happen to me.

I continued being a massive fan and have since been to see them 77 times from 2012 to present; I only just recently supported member JADE on her first solo show here in October.

Their music allowed me to feel like they were my friends, during times of feeling so alone and battling with my mental health and school bullies in my area, these girls who didn’t know I existed, their music made me feel like I could belong, and that’s why I feel it is my job to be that person for someone that I would’ve wished to have had at my young age to look up to, to feel I belong and can be heard, aside from my personal differences.

What has been your favourite part of making ‘Freakquency’, and why?

Well, the song was actually written at a Eurovision Songwriting Camp in Dublin, massive shoutout to Abby Dank and Kate Northrop, my co-writers, and Jonas Eriksen from The Woods in Norway for his incredible production and mastering touches.

I can’t thank them enough for understanding the message and vision of what this song portrays and needs to capture.

‘Freakquency’ was originally called ‘Fahrenheit’, which leads me onto what the song was originally written about.

In June 2020, I had my first solo performance at Dublin Pride on Moore Street.

I was rehearsing for weeks with my two dancers; I made all the tracks myself and even had my sister’s boyfriend DJ the event for me. I was so excited to get all the photos and footage back and rushed to post it all on social media, one particular video I posted is still blowing up, receiving 200,000 views and counting, the video has 3,000 disgusting hate comments on it; I couldn’t even repeat the words that were said.

I kept reading “freak” and “freak show” so instantly I knew how I was going to benefit from this rather than allowing them to win and get me down.

Have there been any challenges that have arisen from working on your debut single; if so, how have you navigated them?

It’s tough and expensive being an independent artist; everything is you. You’re doing it all on your own, emailing radio stations and press trying to get as much promotion as possible, hiring studios, paying for production, finalising vocals, photographers for artworks and shoots, graphic designers, dancers, choreographers, outfits – you name it. I’ve been trying to stay in the most positive mindset, as this release of genre style isn’t going to cater to everyone, so it’s a huge risk I’m taking but I’m really proud to do it and believe in it so, so much. It really is one big stressful, fun dream.

What was it like to work on this song at the same time as having a central role in a pantomime (Civic’s Halloween Spooktacular)?

Honestly, all of the work had been done on the song a good while back, so I was able to give 100% of myself to the show.

Being a recording artist and a dame are very different, so I’m blessed to be able to manage both.

That show was definitely my favourite I had ever done; although I was sick as a dog doing it, the cast, production team, dancers and Civic staff are just incredible, and I’m so excited to be in the audience this year for the Christmas panto ‘Tickles Beauty and the Beast’, directed by Rob Murphy, Choreography by Alan McGrath (who I owe a lot to from being a student of Dizzy Footwork Dance Academy from a young age) and musical director Elaine Gallagher.

What is next for you after the release of ‘Freakquency’; do you have any other shows or songs planned for the end of 2025 or beyond?

Oh, this is only the start.

I’ve been constantly writing and producing music these last two years, and when ‘Freakquency’ came out, I knew it was the song that needed to kick off this rebirth of Aidxn G, by summer next year, I expect to have 4 original songs out by then, with another one coming as early as next year!

I’ve just wrapped the music video for ‘Freakquency’ which will be coming out soon , a music video was something I had never done before, and was that an experience.

I am so excited for everyone to hear it and see it!

