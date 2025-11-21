Women’s Shed celebrates three years of friendship and fun
Members of the Dublin 24 Women’s Shed came together to celebrate their third birthday with cake and special guests this November.
Based in The Park Community Centre in Ballycullen, the group was established in 2022 to facilitate “friendships, skills, fun and connection for all women in our community”.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Community is living in fear as drug feud escalatesTallaght
Families and communities in Fettercairn are living in fear as a drug feud threatens to escalate around them.A spate of violent drug-related...
‘People avoid the village after dark’Tallaght
Along with a series of public consultations held at Priory Market in October, the council also conducted a dedicated business survey for...
Dog park, multi-use games and four new entrance plazas planned for McGee ParkTallaght
Four new entrance plazas, a dog park, and a multi-use games area are just some of the new features proposed for the...
Catherine Connolly Tea cosies business ‘gone wild’Tallaght
As Catherine Connolly took her seat in the Áras on Tuesday, November 11, she’s also set to serve alongside Micheal D Higgins...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.