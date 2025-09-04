Fashion brand to exhibit at National Ploughing C’ships

Angelina Sheridan from Flaunta will exhibit themselves to almost 300,000 people at the National Ploughing Championships

A small business from Clondalkin will get the chance to exhibit themselves to almost 300,000 people at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly next month as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

Flaunta who are supported by Local Enterprise Office South Dublin are a fashion brand that designs bags and accessories which combine style with functionality and are made from vegan leather.

The Local Enterprise Village, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, will house 30 small businesses from across the country and will be located at the heart of this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Offaly from the 16th to 18th September.

This year the Local Enterprise Offices are partnering with Google to enhance the offering within the Local Enterprise Village.

Google will have their own area within the Local Enterprise Village where they will be hosting talks and demonstrations for small businesses and entrepreneurs who are looking to improve their business by utilizing digital tools and AI.

The Local Enterprise Village was launched by Niamh Smyth, T.D., Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation at an event in Google.

Niamh Smyth, TD, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, said; “This partnership between the Local Enterprise Offices and Google for the Ploughing Championships is an extremely positive development for the Local Enterprise Village at this year’s event.

‘It will give small business owners both exhibiting and visiting the Ploughing the chance to tap into Google’s expertise in the areas of digitisation and AI in how they can significantly impact their business.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the Local Enterprise Village in September at the Ploughing and meeting with the array of create businesses that will be there and seeing first-hand how they can benefit from this partnership with Google.”

With some of the biggest companies and organisations in Ireland taking up residence at the Ploughing every year, the Local Enterprise Village continues to be a popular destination on the site for those looking to pick up something unique to bring home from some of the best small businesses in Ireland.

The Local Enterprise Village will showcase the very best of Irish entrepreneurship and will house businesses across all sectors from natural skincare and organic soy candles to sustainable fashion and eco-friendly 3D printed sensory toys.

Peter Connolly, Senior Enterprise Development Officer “This is an opportunity like no other for a small business in Ireland.

‘The chance to bring their ideas and products to almost 300,000 potential customers is a showcase like no other.

‘The Local Enterprise Village has become one of those areas everyone wants to drop into to find their local business and see what they can pick up.

“The addition of Google to this year’s Village will enhance the offering not just for the businesses there, but also for any businesses or entrepreneurs who drop in.

“They can avail of Google’s expertise in digital tools and AI to help and small business to maximise their outputs.

There is a huge variety of businesses exhibiting this year highlighting the depth of sectors that the Local Enterprise Offices support from manufacturing and food and beverage, to software solutions and fashion.

Whatever you are interested in there is something for everyone at the Local Enterprise Village.”