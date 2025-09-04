Search and rescue operations by Coast Guard relocated to Weston

The Irish Coast Guard has moved their Dublin-based search and rescue (SAR) operations to Weston Airport.

The move signifies the end of 27 years of Coast Guard helicopter services operating out of Dublin Airport.

The Coast Guard’s helicopter SAR services are provided under contract, which is currently transferring from CHCI to Bristow Ireland Limited, who have established their headquarters at Weston Airport.

In response to a parliamentary question from Dublin South West TD John Lahart (FF) about contract details between the Department of Transport and Bristow Ireland, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Sean Canney said the new contractors commenced operations at Weston Airport on July 1 this year “to be followed by Sligo and Waterford in December and January next”.

“The new contract provides for the operation of six AW 189 helicopters, five of which are newly built and already in service in Ireland, and the sixth scheduled to arrive in September,” Minister Canney said.

“As with the existing contract, the provider for the service’s retains responsibility for the supply, operation, and maintenance of the helicopter fleet throughout the lifetime of the contract.”

Deputy Lahart also asked the Department of Transport to outline “what happens the helicopter once the contract once has expired”, to which Minister Canney said that “given the contractual arrangement”, his department did not have direct responsibility for “management of these assets”.

Another parliamentary question from Dublin Mid West TD Paul Gogarty (Ind) also asked the Minister for Transport to outline “the competent authority for noise regulation at Weston Airport; and if he will make a statement on the matter”.

In response, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien stated that local authorities are responsible for “noise mapping of the area under their jurisdiction”.

As Weston Airport is not a major airport, it has not been modelled as part of South Dublin County Council’s strategic noise modelling, the Minister continued.

“I have been advised that it is a policy of SDCC to discourage noise-sensitive developments such as nursing homes, schools, hospitals and conference centres in the immediate vicinity of Weston aerodrome,” he added.

“For residential development and other noise vulnerable land uses, an appropriate noise assessment with accompanying mitigation measures to protect residential amenity would be requested when submitted to the planning authority.”