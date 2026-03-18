Father (42) of three children ‘puts his hands up’ after pleading guilty to drug driving

A MAN whose offending was fueled by “serious addiction issues”, is set to enter a treatment centre upon release from prison, a court heard.

John Kelly (42), with an address Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, pleading guilty to charges including drug driving and being in possession of counterfeit notes.

Mr Kelly, who appeared in custody, is currently serving a sentence for a separate offence and due for release on January 29, 2027.

The court heard that on May 20, 2025, Kelly was the unauthorised user of a vehicle which was moved from a carpark at Glenroyal Hotel & Leisure Club, Maynooth to Lucan.

No damage was done to the vehicle which was recovered in Lucan.

Garda Jack Kenny told the court that on October 6, 2024, gardai observed Kenny in a red Nissan vehicle at Finnstown shopping centre, Lucan.

When approached, gardai “noticed white powder” on Kenny’s nose and a “half pint of beer beside him on the car seat.”

Following a search of the vehicle, gardai found a small bag of cocaine, a black balaclava and gloves, and seven counterfeit notes.

He was later arrested and made full admissions. The court heard Mr Kelly has 152 previous convictions, including 95 for road traffic offences.

Defence counsel said her client was a family man with three kids, including one in college, and wanted to plead guilty to move forward, having “put his hands up” and realising his “serious addiction issues.”

The court heard Mr Kelly, a qualified carpenter, is doing well in prison, attending AA meetings, engaged in carpentry workshops, and plans to attend a treatment centre directly upon release.

Judge John Brennan noted circumstances of the offending where Mr Kelly’s “sprees” were “obviously under the influence of drugs” which had “taken over his life for a very long period.”

Judge Brennan also noted that Kelly was doing a lot of good work, conscious that he is going into treatment upon release, and that he has a young family and an important support network.

Judge Brennan imposed a consecutive 12-month sentence, which won’t interfere with Kelly’s release date and disqualified him from driving for two years.

Funded by the Local Courts reporting Scheme