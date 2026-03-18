Search
‘We have our own voices’
Taoiseach Michael Martin with Una Coates, Eric Nolan and Aidan Stacey CEO of DSI

‘We have our own voices’

James Roulston MooneyMarch 18, 2026 9:12 am

Young people from Clondalkin and Walkinstown met with the Taoiseach as part of Down Syndrome Ireland’s National Advisory Council ahead of World Down Syndrome Day.

NAC PRO Una Coates from Clondalkin and council member Eric Nolan from Walkinstown travelled to Leinster House to deliver a message to Taoiseach Micheál Martin – decisions that affect people with Down syndrome must be shaped by people with Down syndrome.

Read More


Tree of Hope brings so many benefits supporting communities

Tallaght

Trees have been planted across the world as part of the Tree of Hope initiative but it all started when the first...

Bus drivers spat at and verbally abused

News

Bus drivers in Tallaght were spat at, had rocks thrown at their vehicles and unknown liquids thrown at them in a number...

First phase of greenway is expected to cost over €3m

News

The first phase of the NTA-funded Grand Canal to Lucan Urban Greenway project is expected to cost over €3 million when all...

Public survey to gauge demand for play spaces

News

A series of public surveys to gauge demand for six new play spaces across South Dublin have been launched this week by...
blanchardstown courthouse

Father (42) of three children ‘puts his hands up’ after pleading guilty to drug driving

Courts

A MAN whose offending was fueled by “serious addiction issues”, is set to enter a treatment centre upon release from prison, a...

Kevin was ‘clearly very popular and well regarded’

News

A motorist involved in a fatal collision in Tallaght three years ago, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian, died shortly...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST