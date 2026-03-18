‘We have our own voices’

Young people from Clondalkin and Walkinstown met with the Taoiseach as part of Down Syndrome Ireland’s National Advisory Council ahead of World Down Syndrome Day.

NAC PRO Una Coates from Clondalkin and council member Eric Nolan from Walkinstown travelled to Leinster House to deliver a message to Taoiseach Micheál Martin – decisions that affect people with Down syndrome must be shaped by people with Down syndrome.