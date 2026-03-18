Public survey to gauge demand for play spaces

A series of public surveys to gauge demand for six new play spaces across South Dublin have been launched this week by the council.

South Dublin County Council are running an online survey to gather public feedback and suggestions on improving the provision of play facilities across six areas: Belgard Heights, Springfield/Cookstown, Palmerstown, Templeogue, Knocklyon and Clondalkin.

“Following the adoption of our new Play Policy, the council is committed to making sure that all children growing up in South Dublin have access to good quality play spaces close to where they live,” SDCC said.

Each of the six areas subject to a survey has been selected because council research shows that “children living in these areas currently have less access to play facilities compared to other parts of the county”.

“We want to hear from people living in these communities so we can better understand what is needed and where improvements should be made,” the council said.

Each separate survey contains between two and nine of the largest green spaces within each area, and the public are invited to choose where they would like to see playspaces provided.

“Compared to previous generations children growing up in urban areas are spending less time playing outdoors and have less freedom to roam,” the council said.

“This has led to lower activity levels, rising childhood obesity rates, poorer fitness, increased anxiety and mental health issues and fewer chances for children to meet, mix and develop social skills.”

The survey also asks if play areas should be provided in parks, residential estates or both, and if residents agree with the SDCC play policy that “recommends play provision within a 400m (5 minutes walk) of all residential areas”, as well as any other comments or suggested locations.

“If there is clear demand in an area, the council can then move forward with proposals through the Part 8 planning process,” SDCC said.

The public surveys are available on the SDCC online consultation portal until Friday, March 27.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme