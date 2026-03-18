First phase of greenway is expected to cost over €3m

The First Phase runs from the Grand Canal to Lucan Village

The first phase of the NTA-funded Grand Canal to Lucan Urban Greenway project is expected to cost over €3 million when all payments are cleared.

The first stage of the Grand Canal to Lucan Urban Greenway project is projected to cost just under €3.2 million, a price that includes costs of consultants for the construction phase.

The National Transport Authority is funding the ongoing project and had put €3.5 million towards Phase 1a last year – Phase 1a is from the Grand Canal to the N4.

A further €445k has been set aside to help deliver the first phase of the new greenway which will see a direct active travel connection established between the Grand Canal and Lucan Village.

Planting to accompany the construction from the Parklands and secondary links, completed recently, will take place within the appropriate planting season.

The upgrade of pathways within the Clonburris Grounds will be covered by future Clonburris Parks works.

The upgrade and improvement of paths and features within Griffeen Valley Park was also part of the first phase of the project.

€250k has been set aside by the NTA for two future phases of the project, which will see works from the N4 to Lucan and the construction of new bridges and a boardwalk.

Phase 1b and 1c of the project are both on hold at the moment for several reasons, but a quarter of a million has still been set aside.

Phase 1b connecting the N4 to Lucan Village has stalled due to resources and minimal movement on the land transfer process necessary for the development.

€200k has been set aside for this and the pool of funding is expected to be drawn from when progress is made on the land transfer and the council stated that it will be used to procure a design consultant for detailed design.

€50k has been put down for Phase 1c, focusing on new bridges and a new Lucan Boardwalk on the path of the greenway.

The planned Lucan boardwalk set to be placed by the Lucan Road is stuck at the detailed design stage due to resources. Ground and structural investigations were carried out to inform the detailed design of the bridges within Griffeen Valley Park and Sarsfield Park in Q3 2024.

The funding for this phase is expected to go towards the publication of the tender for the construction of these bridges, expected in the final quarter of the year.

A ‘Phase 2’ will take place down the line and will connect the village to the Royal Canal, creating a connection between both canals that flow through South Dublin in a cross-council project.

The second phase is a joint project with Fingal County Council and is expected to be carried out once all parts of the first phase are delivered.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.