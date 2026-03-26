February Sports Star of the Month is Jayden Wall

Jayden Wall from Sacred Heart Boxing Club in Killinarden receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel and David Kennedy, Editor, The Echo

JAYDEN Wall has been named Active South Dublin’s Sport Star of the Month for February.

Wall won the Dublin Championships after achieving a first round stoppage and a 5-0 unanimous decision in his two bouts.

This then qualified him for the All Ireland’s which took place just last week. Again Wall achieved 5-0 victories in the quarter and semi final stages before managing another 5-0 win against European Champion Kieran McDonagh of Olympic BC Galway.

After achieving so much already in 2026 the year is only getting started for Wall who has a wide range of upcoming competitions ahead of him.

He has qualifiers for the Four Nations tournament in April, should he win those qualifiers he will be competing at the tournament representing Ireland later on in the year.

In August then he will have the cadet championships where a win again will offer him the chance to represent Ireland, this time on the stage of the European Championships.

Wall spoke on the club environment in Sacred Heart and the impact they’ve had.

“The coaches have been absolutely brilliant, without them I wouldn’t be here. They’ve brought me to where I am. I wouldn’t be nearly as good as I am without them.They’re amazing.”