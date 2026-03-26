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This weeks front pages – March 26, 2026

This weeks front pages – March 26, 2026

Echo StaffMarch 26, 2026 7:42 am

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.

Support local journalism by picking up your copy or subscribing online — your community news matters.

Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

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Demand for EV charging in workplace on the rise

Business

DEMAND for EV charging facilities in workplace is on the rise, according to Ballymount-based ePower. The renewable energy provider say there was...

Concerns over future of drugs task forces

Clondalkin

Concerns have been raised about the future of local task forces in areas like Ballyfermot and Clondalkin after the draft National Drug...

Calls for seating in parks to be wheelchair accessible

Lucan

Calls have been made to make the seating in Airlie Park in Lucan wheelchair accessible “just to even make one bench usable”...

‘We need a tougher clamp down on scramblers and e-scooters’

News

Calls have been made to increase powers to seize scramblers and e-scooters and take them off streets in Clondalkin, Tallaght and other...

Stewarts Care plan to convert unit into day service centre

Property

Plans have been submitted to convert a unit in a Lucan industrial estate into a day service centre for people with intellectual...

Caretaker Martin (70) was the friendly face at the gate

Tallaght

Pupils and staff at three Tallaght schools bid a fond farewell to their beloved caretaker as he locked the school gates for...

School waiting too long for permanent home

Ballyfermot

A school in Ballyfermot is ‘hindered’ by the lack of an up-to-date premises to cater for its students as progression on works...
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