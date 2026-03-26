This weeks front pages – March 26, 2026
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Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…
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Demand for EV charging in workplace on the riseBusiness
DEMAND for EV charging facilities in workplace is on the rise, according to Ballymount-based ePower. The renewable energy provider say there was...
Concerns over future of drugs task forcesClondalkin
Concerns have been raised about the future of local task forces in areas like Ballyfermot and Clondalkin after the draft National Drug...
Calls for seating in parks to be wheelchair accessibleLucan
Calls have been made to make the seating in Airlie Park in Lucan wheelchair accessible “just to even make one bench usable”...
‘We need a tougher clamp down on scramblers and e-scooters’News
Calls have been made to increase powers to seize scramblers and e-scooters and take them off streets in Clondalkin, Tallaght and other...
Stewarts Care plan to convert unit into day service centreProperty
Plans have been submitted to convert a unit in a Lucan industrial estate into a day service centre for people with intellectual...
Caretaker Martin (70) was the friendly face at the gateTallaght
Pupils and staff at three Tallaght schools bid a fond farewell to their beloved caretaker as he locked the school gates for...
School waiting too long for permanent homeBallyfermot
A school in Ballyfermot is ‘hindered’ by the lack of an up-to-date premises to cater for its students as progression on works...
AUTHOREcho Staff
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