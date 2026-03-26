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February Team of the Month: Holy Family CS
Holy Family Community School players Sophie Flannery, Michelle Muddiman and Sadie Keane along with team coach James Shannon, receive the Active South Dublin Team of the Month for February from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, and Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo

February Team of the Month: Holy Family CS

Echo StaffMarch 26, 2026 12:02 pm

HOLY Family Community School Rathcoole girls football team have been named Active South Dublin’s Team of the Month for February.

The side would win the FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup final after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Ursuline’s College from Sligo.

The game marked the first Senior National Cup final appearance for both teams and was razor close throughout the game.

Sophie Flannary would be the one to break the deadlock for Rathcoole however Ursuline’s would equalise less than ten minutes later.

The game finished 1-1 at the end of regular time and the teams could not be further separated after the addition of extra time either.

This left the contest hanging in the balance of a penalty shootout where it would be Rathcoole who kept their nerve on the day, particularly in thanks to a huge performance in goal from Naoise Coughlan.

The Holy Family shotstopper managed to save three penalties (as well as an additional fourth that would have to be retaken) in order to win the cup for her school.

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