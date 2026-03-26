Daire all set for second season in Euro Clio Cup

Daire Flock will again compete in the European Clio Cup in 2026 Photo Fabrizio Boldoni / DPPI

TALLAGHT native Daire Flock will again be competing in the European Clio Cup for 2026.

After a successful season in Europe for 2025, the decision was made to continue in the championship as preparation for the European GT4 tournament in 2027.

Last week Flock was at The Circuit Paul Armagnac in Nogaro where the opening round will take place.

Flock found the sessions as an ideal way of getting back into the swing of things and try out different settings while fine tuning the overall set up of the car.

The previous week Daire had a media day at the famous Silverstone circuit where he did laps with some of his sponsors.

This session consisted of seven rounds in total, visiting the famous Paul Ricard and Spa to name but two of the other tracks.

The 2026 season opener for the European Clio Cup is Easter weekend, 5th of April with Flock competing for his second season.

Flock is looking forward to the challenge.

“Last year was a great experience and I was happy with the session, looking forward to competing and aiming for a top 10 finish overall and to win the junior Championship.

‘I will be competing with Westbourne motorsport who I have been with for 5 years. Richard Colburn, team manager for Westbourne Motorsport said, “I’m delighted to have Daire racing with us again, he is an extremely talented driver to be heading our challenge for the European Clio Cup.”

“I’d like to thank my long term sponsors, Gorilla Design, Glenhaze distribution, ES Design & Engineering and Reactive Welding for their continuing support in 2026”.

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