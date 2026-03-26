Leaves block storm drains at junction of estates
The removal of trees at estates in Rathfarnham would not have changed the outcome of Storm Chandra due to the high amount of rainfall.
Leaves from the trees by Whitechurch Abbey and Grange Park, Rathfarnham were understood to have blocked a storm drain at the junction of the estates at the time of the flooding, but the council noted that the removal of these trees would not have prevented events.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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