McEvoy’s pub site goes on market with permission for 13 apartments

The site of a former pub with planning permission for up to 13 apartments close to the centre of Newcastle village is now on the market.

The one-acre site is located in Newcastle, county Dublin at the key crossroads of the R405 and Main Street Upper, placing it at the heart of this vibrant and rapidly evolving commuter town.

Bound by residential properties to the north and east and with extensive road frontage onto the Hazelhatch Road, the site currently accommodates the former McEvoy’s public house, now derelict, and associated outbuildings.

Most of the subject site is zoned Existing Residential (RES) under the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2022-28 and comes will full planning approval for 13 residential apartments in a two-storey block.

Newcastle village provides a range of local amenities including shops, schools, cafés, pubs and services, with convenient connections to major road networks.

Situated within easy reach of the M4 and M7 motorways and with strong transport links to Dublin city and the wider region, while the site is just 4.5km from Hazelhatch Train Station, a short walk to bus stops and the Luas Citywest is also nearby.

Many large employers have established their base nearby in Greenogue Business Park, a major industrial hub, located just 1.5km away, which hosts approx. 450 companies and roughly 7,000 employees.

Key employers include major logistics, manufacturing, and distribution firms such as Amazon, Liebherr, Lucey Transport, Zeus Packaging, Fannin Healthcare, and Univar.

Price is available on application, and viewings available by appointment only.