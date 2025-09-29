Female entrepreneurs talk about their successes and challenges

FEMALE entrepreneurs from South Dublin County will be involved in National Women’s Enterprise Day.

The Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) initiative will take place across the country on October 16.

Last year saw a record-breaking number of attendees sign up for the day with 2,200 taking part across the country.

This year there will be 15 events nationwide with some of Ireland’s best known female entrepreneurs and women in business sharing their stories of challenges and success.

Some of those involved in the events across the country this year include broadcaster and entrepreneur, Norah Casey, international human rights lawyer Joanna Frivet, author and psychologist Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, designer Helen Steele, entrepreneur Oonagh O’Hagan, home and food influencer, Sarah Butler, Hotelier Sammie Leslie, fitness influencer, Kellie Fennell and stylist and presenter Sonya Lennon.

Aileen McGrath, chair of National Women’s Enterprise Day, said: “National Women’s Enterprise Day is a significant event on the enterprise calendar every year.

“It’s an opportunity to look back and celebrate what has been achieved by some amazing female entrepreneurs and look forward at the opportunities that lie ahead.

“To hear about the challenges that have been overcome and the successes achieved.

“If you look across the list of events this year all over the country there is an amazing diversity of speakers and content that appeals to people at every stage of business, whether you simply have a great idea or want to try something new in your business there is something for you.”