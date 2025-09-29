Search
Unmanned horse drawn carriage crashes near schools
The horse drawn carriage crashed close to schools and the church in Kingswood

James Roulston MooneySeptember 29, 2025 10:21 am

“It was very upsetting, and the stress it could have caused to parents because the school was so adjacent to the accident.”

A concerned resident has spoken out after a horse-drawn carriage bolted down the street and crashed near several schools and houses in Kingswood on Friday.

