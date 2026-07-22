Final countdown for Ireland’s greenest places

Submissions are closing soon for entries to Ireland’s Greenest Places, with only a short time remining for people to get their nominations in.

The closing date is fast approaching as submissions will no longer be counted after August 1st, when deliberations will begin before crowning the winning town.

Some of the entries so far include St Mark’s Youth & Family Centre in Tallaght, the Kingfisher Project in Kimmage and Castleknock GAA, which will be judged on a range of criteria including beneficial environmental impact, level of ongoing collective engagement by the community and evidence of behavioural change by people.

Last year, the initiative attracted over 150 entries from all over Ireland, with Skerries crowned Ireland’s Greenest town while Dun Laoghaire emerged as Ireland’s Greenest Suburb.

Entries for the competition are open to projects both big and small, from anywhere in Ireland that deliver measurable environmental impact, bring people together, and inspire others to follow, such as biodiversity corridors and river clean-ups to community gardens, energy projects and tree planting initiatives.

A range of awards are included in the competition, including Ireland’s Greenest Community, Greenest Suburb, Greenest Town or Village, Overall Winner and, a new one this year, Ireland’s Net Zero Hero, which will go to someone who stands out for their exemplary work in driving a particular project or in inspiring others to act, in coordinating community efforts.

One of the judges on this year’s panel is well-known biologist, environmental consultant, author and radio presenter, Éanna Ní Lamhna, who praised initiatives such as this, saying;

“This excellent competition gives recognition to community groups all around the country, who are making efforts to improve the environmental quality of where they live, for the benefit of all.

“The new “Net Zero Hero” award is great. It recognises the positive impact that one determined person can have – sparking a whole community to act for the common good. This is the kind of leadership we need in our communities right now” she said.

Former minister for the environment and leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan is returning to the judging panel this year, alongside Lisa Browne from Electric Ireland, former Irish Times Environment Editor Kevin O’Sullivan and Senior Features Writer Rosita Boland as well as first time judge this year, sustainability consultant Shannen Healy.

To be in with a chance to claim the title for your place, project or person of choice, submission forms can be found on the Irish Times website.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

TAGS newsTallaght