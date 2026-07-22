Ukrainians call for humane approach to relocation

UKRAINIANS in Citywest accommodation called for “a fair, humane and individualised approach to relocation” as Friday’s deadline to apply for new accommodation looms.

Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection at Citywest Reception Centre, like Ukrainians fleeing war, were informed that they will be moved to four different IPAS centres in nearby counties, with their last day in the local area on Friday, September 18.

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