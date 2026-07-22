All-weather pitch proposals for Greenhills go to design stage

Following the approval of the Part 8 proposal for an all-weather pitch at Greenhills Park at the June SDCC meeting, the project will proceed to detailed design stage.

The proposal included the construction of a new pitch, along with perimeter fencing, six floodlighting columns and a single-storey pavilion with team changing rooms and storage area in the park within the townlands of Greenhills and Limekiln Farm.

Potential additional upgrades to the park will also to be examined as part of the detailed design.

In the lead-up to the Council meeting where the Part 8 proposal was approved, several protests took place to ‘Save the Greenhills Park’, with issues such as light pollution and the status of the green area as community space noted as areas of concern for residents.

There were 839 submissions received by the council online and by post in relation to the public consultation on the pitch in the months of September and October 2025.

The SDCC current three-year capital programme includes an increased allocation of €9.35 million for the sports pitch strategy to deliver a number of additional pitches to local areas, which will go towards upgrading Greenhills Park.

Once further feasibility assessments are complete, more details regarding the current consideration and evaluation of various sites will be presented to elected members of SDCC.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme