Paddy Ward is new Ceo for Toyota Financial Services

Fox-and-Geese-based Toyota Financial Services Ireland DAC has announced Paddy Ward as their new CEO following the retirement of his predecessor.

The new managing director takes on the role at the Killeen Road site following the retirement of Brian Hyland.

Mr Ward takes on the new role at the financial arm of the Japanese car company 14 years on from when he joined Toyota in 2012, with previous roles across several departments like Marketing, Product, Network Development, Customer Experience, Mobility and After Sales.

He had most recently served as Commercial Director of Toyota Ireland – a role he had held since 2021 – and has also completed assignments in Toyota North America and within the Irish Dealer Network.

Toyota Financial Services Europe and Africa stated: “Paddy brings a wealth of knowledge of the Dealer and Customer aspects of the business, supporting the continued development and growth of TFSIR.

Established in 2017, Toyota Financial Services Ireland provides retail credit options and finance solutions designed specifically for the motor industry.

Mr Ward will lead the team as they move into their second decade of operations as they look to facilitate the financing of new and used Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles through their dealer network.

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