Youth band wins Dutch gold with a musical journey of Beatles’ hits
Clondalkin Youth Band has achieved an “historic milestone”, according to Tara Christopher, earning a Gold Medal in the prestigious World Music Contest (WMC) Show Band 1st Division in Kerkrade, The Netherlands.
This victory marks one of the band’s proudest accomplishments and celebrates a year of determination, creativity, and community spirit.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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