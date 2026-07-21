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Youth band wins Dutch gold with a musical journey of Beatles’ hits
Clondalkin Youth Band plays the right notes

Youth band wins Dutch gold with a musical journey of Beatles’ hits

Echo StaffJuly 21, 2026 11:15 am

Clondalkin Youth Band has achieved an “historic milestone”, according to Tara Christopher, earning a Gold Medal in the prestigious World Music Contest (WMC) Show Band 1st Division in Kerkrade, The Netherlands.

This victory marks one of the band’s proudest accomplishments and celebrates a year of determination, creativity, and community spirit.

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