Proposals for residential hub for homeless families at old gym site

An application for planning permission has been submitted to renovate the former Energie Gym site located in the Lansdowne Gate Business Centre on the Long Mile Road.

The initial proposal has detailed plans to construct a residential family hub for homeless families, which will involve change of use of the existing first floor and part of the ground floor.

The applicant, Beech Lodge Investments, listed changed to be made to the former fitness centre area on the first floor, to provide 15 family accommodation units and separate facilities for toddlers, teenagers, families and storage.

The ground floor will be redesigned to provide facilities for cooking, dining, laundry storage, counselling, reception and staff.

Alterations will also be made to the external elevations to remove large areas of curtain wall glazing and replace them with new windows in new masonry and stonework to match the existing materials of the building.

Councillor Ray Cunningham outlined the next steps that will be taken while the planning permission process continues.

“I have talked to Dublin Regional Homeless Executives about it, and if planning permission is granted for it to be a family hub, then they will set the operating procedures of how it will work, and they’re happy to meet with residents and local businesses to talk about the operation” he said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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