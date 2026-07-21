Garda community bus promised to area will be unavailable during the EU Presidency

The Garda community bus has been pulled for the rest of the year

COMMUNITY groups in North Clondalkin and surrounding areas have been told that a recently assigned Garda community bus has been made unavailable for the rest of the year due to the requirements of the EU Presidency.

Several members from two North Clondalkin community groups; the Quarryvale Butterflies and the Rowlagh Women’s Hub, have been campaigning for an additional bus for use in the area following the designation of a new bus in Blanchards-town.

It was hoped that groups from the whole of the DMR West would be able to avail of this new bus, but recently they have been told that it is no longer available due to its requirement for the EU Presidency.

DMR West is a large area, covering Blanchardstown, Clondalkin, Lucan, Saggart, Rathcoole, Brittas, Palmerstown and Ballyfermot.

Deputy Mark Ward raised this issue in the Oireachtas to express the disappointment on behalf of these community groups, saying;

“We are back to square one with no bus available. This bus is vital for community groups but also for building good, positive relationships with the Garda. I ask that the Minister do everything in his power to restore this bus and also look at funding for an additional bus for the area.”

Minister O’Callaghan expressed his lack of knowledge about the issue and could not explain why a community bus has been removed from an area in need for the six-month long EU Presidency.

“I do not know why a community bus is needed for the Presidency. I do not see the Commissioners going around in a community bus. It is something I will look into” he said.

Deputy Ward told The Echo he has not been informed of any reason as to why the bus has been taken directly from a community in need nor has he been given any information regarding an alternative form of transportation for the community groups affected.

He clarified his plan of action going forward to ensure it is resolved and that the bus is returned to the area, saying;

“I’ve been calling for that bus not only to be reinstated, and for them to find an alternative form of transport for the EU presidency, but I’m also still also calling for the additional bus for this side of DMR West.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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