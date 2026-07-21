Grass-cutting in Buirg an Rí and a problem with pollinator-friendly hedges

Calls have been made for greater maintenance of green areas around Buirg an Rí in Balgaddy, following several unanswered requests for grass-cutting from local councillors.

SDCC confirmed that work will be carried out in the coming weeks to cut and clean areas of overgrown grass and vegetation after months of enquiry.

Councillor Tanya McDonald first contacted SDCC to organise the upkeep of the area back in March of this year, but did not receive an answer until June’s Committee meeting.

It was confirmed that SDCC will organise the maintenance of this area, which may require “the grubbing out of roots” which will then require re-instatement with topsoil and sowing grass seeds.

The original request included grass-cutting and the planting of pollinator-friendly hedging, which was denied by SDCC due to “an existing beech hedge growing on the opposite side of the estate boundary fence which protrudes onto the open space.”

This existing hedge makes it difficult to establish pollinator-friendly hedging due to its size and SDCC has recommended omitting this element of the works.

A representation for a patch of grass to be cut in Buirg an Ri back on March has been submitted.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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